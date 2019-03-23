|
|
Levedia Maxwell
Levedia Mary Jane Maxwell, 83, of Barling passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church on North 28th Street in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by two children, Naydean Reynolds and Delbert Rogers; her parents, Clifford and Winnie (Atwell) Pixley; four sisters, Betty Adcock, Anna Mae Taylor, Barbara Pixley and Patsy Hudson; and one brother Bobby Pixley.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. Family will have visitation one hour prior to service, from noon to 1 p.m.
She is survived by one son, Ricky Rogers in Van Buren; seven sisters, Deloyce Thomas, Peggy Thomas, Brenda Parker and Janet McMaster, all of Van Buren, Kay Ridenour of Eufaula, Okla., Freda McTyre of Fort Smith and Edwina Duncan of Alma; two brothers, Clifford Pixley of Roland and Mike Pixley of Cedarville; and three grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Pixley, Danny Taylor, Dwight Cluck, Jimmy Gordon, Steve Gordon and Milton Parker.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 24, 2019