Linda Haney
Linda Sue Haney, 80, of Uniontown passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Haney Sr.; her parents, Afton and Roxie (Wagner) Sharp; and a grandson, Garrett Haney.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Coulson and husband Phil of Van Buren; two sons, Harold Haney Jr. and wife Dana of Muldrow and Alan Haney and wife Emily of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren, Elaina, Afton, Sarah,Tommy, Brent and Alan Haney II, Marrissa Allen and Taylor and Hailey Coulson; and two great-grandchildren, Breeanna and Avery Haney.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Haney, Brent Haney, Alan Haney, Afton Haney, Phil Coulson and Ronnie Miller.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 6, 2020