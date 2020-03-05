Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gracelawn Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Haney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Haney Obituary
Linda Haney
Linda Sue Haney, 80, of Uniontown passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Haney Sr.; her parents, Afton and Roxie (Wagner) Sharp; and a grandson, Garrett Haney.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Coulson and husband Phil of Van Buren; two sons, Harold Haney Jr. and wife Dana of Muldrow and Alan Haney and wife Emily of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren, Elaina, Afton, Sarah,Tommy, Brent and Alan Haney II, Marrissa Allen and Taylor and Hailey Coulson; and two great-grandchildren, Breeanna and Avery Haney.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Haney, Brent Haney, Alan Haney, Afton Haney, Phil Coulson and Ronnie Miller.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -