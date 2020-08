Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Rains

Linda Sue Rains, 68, of Mountainburg died Aug. 30, 2020, at a Little Rock hospital.

Funeral service was held Thursday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Roy; and her mother, Susie Carter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store