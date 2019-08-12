|
Linda Sisk
Linda Kay Sisk, 73, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a licensed practical nurse at Crawford Health and Rehabilitation in Van Buren and a member of The Refuge Ministries in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen (Crane) Wood; her husband, Tony Sisk Jr.; a son, Kevin Willhite; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by four daughters, Sheri Sloskey and Darla McGahan, both of Van Buren, Terri Crocker of Ceres, Calif., and Kathy Love of Checotah, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at The Refuge Ministries with Clifford Weldon officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Davis, John Davis, Mark Davis, Danny Stewart, Randy Post and Cody Ryder.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 13, 2019