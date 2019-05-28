Home

Linda Stroup-Blassingame Obituary
Linda Stroup-Blassingame
Linda June Stroup Blassingame, 71, of Poteau, formerly of Houston, died Saturday, May 25, 2019.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by a daughter, Neyco McFerrin of Livingston, Texas; a son, Tony Silvio of Montgomery, Texas; two sisters, Louise Crawford of Van Buren and Jean Stockton of Wister; a brother, Raymond Stroup of Dallas; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 29, 2019
