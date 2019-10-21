Home

Lisa Lincoln Obituary
Lisa Lincoln
Lisa Ellen Lincoln, 49, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home. She was a manager for Burger King and of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Wilder Lincoln Sr. and Marlene Jane (Wright) Kendig.
She is survived by three sisters, Kristi Pearson and husband Mike of Van Buren, Cheree Griffith and husband Dan of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Lynette Wahlsteen and husband Bob of Buena Park, Calif.; two brothers, Fred Lincoln Jr. and wife Mindy of Van Buren and Ray Barnes of Stanton, Calif.; two stepsisters, Robbie Bonewell and husband Ronald of Rudy and Teresa Radmacher and husband Carl of Van Buren; two nieces, Katelynn and Madisyn; four nephews, Colt Jr., Jonathon, Christopher and Nathan; and a great-niece Charlee.
Celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at New Life Church, 3634 Pointer Trail E., Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
