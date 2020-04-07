Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa McAllister


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa McAllister Obituary
Lisa McAllister
Lisa McAllister, 55, a former resident of Alma, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith, where she had been a 13-year resident. She was born Oct. 14, 1964, in Fort Smith to the late Joe and Carolyn (Cash) McAllister. She was a member of Highway 71 Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Jerry McAllister; and her paternal grandmother, Madge McAllister.
Survivors include five sisters, Debbie Donaldson of Van Buren, Sandy Perryman of Greenwood, Gayle Jaskowiak of Little Rock, Teresa Colley of Alma and Carolyn McAllister of Fort Smith; two brothers, Johnny McAllister of Chester and Gary McAllister of Midland; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -