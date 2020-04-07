|
Lisa McAllister
Lisa McAllister, 55, a former resident of Alma, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith, where she had been a 13-year resident. She was born Oct. 14, 1964, in Fort Smith to the late Joe and Carolyn (Cash) McAllister. She was a member of Highway 71 Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Jerry McAllister; and her paternal grandmother, Madge McAllister.
Survivors include five sisters, Debbie Donaldson of Van Buren, Sandy Perryman of Greenwood, Gayle Jaskowiak of Little Rock, Teresa Colley of Alma and Carolyn McAllister of Fort Smith; two brothers, Johnny McAllister of Chester and Gary McAllister of Midland; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 8, 2020