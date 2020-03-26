|
Lois Burgess
Lois (Williams) Burgess, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was a graduate of Sparks Nursing School in Fort Smith and a registered nurse at Sparks Regional Medical Center and Holt-Krock Clinic in Fort Smith. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and Crusaders Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Burgess; her parents, John Wesley and Cleo (Short) Williams; a daughter, JoDawna Burgess; and five brothers.
She is survived by three sons, Stephen Joe and Mark Burgess, both of Fort Smith, and Mike Burgess of Edmond, Okla.; a sister, Kathryn Graham of Rogers; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Preston Burgess, Taylor Burgess, Weston Burgess, Donovan Burgess, Jonathan Robinson and Jonah Robinson.
There will be no formal visitation. The family asks that family and friends please sign Lois' online tribute page at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 27, 2020