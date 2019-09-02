Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Gregory Obituary
Lois Gregory
Mrs. Lois Mae Gregory, 94, of Kibler died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born July 18, 1925, to the late James and Anna Davis. She was a retired cook for Brownwood Manor Nursing Home in Van Buren and a charter member of Solid Rock Tabernacle Church in Alma.
She was preceded in death by two children, Sharon Napolitano and James Gregory.
She is survived by three daughters, Betty Dickens and her husband Ferrell of Van Buren and Patsy Cate, both of Van Buren, and Diana Hayward and her husband Terry of Kibler; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now