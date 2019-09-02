|
|
Lois Gregory
Mrs. Lois Mae Gregory, 94, of Kibler died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born July 18, 1925, to the late James and Anna Davis. She was a retired cook for Brownwood Manor Nursing Home in Van Buren and a charter member of Solid Rock Tabernacle Church in Alma.
She was preceded in death by two children, Sharon Napolitano and James Gregory.
She is survived by three daughters, Betty Dickens and her husband Ferrell of Van Buren and Patsy Cate, both of Van Buren, and Diana Hayward and her husband Terry of Kibler; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 3, 2019