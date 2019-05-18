|
Lonnie Harmon
Lonnie Barton Harmon, 84, of Altus/Denning died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Old Country Church with burial at Houston Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Margie; a daughter, Louetta Granger of Baton Rouge; two sons, Warren Harmon of Lamar and Johnny Harmon of Altus; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from May 19 to May 22, 2019
