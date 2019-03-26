|
Lonnie Osman
Lonnie Gene Osman, 84, of Rudy went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Neosho Rapids, Kan, to the late Clifford and Bundetta (Daily) Osman. He was a farmer.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Betty Osman; four sisters, Barbara Farrar, Iva Mae Davis, Gloria Osman and Verna Lee Irvan; and five brothers, Lee, Ronnie, Francis, Cliff and Donald Osman.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Mary; a daughter, Judy Evans; three sons, Mike Osman (Connie Deheart), Steve Osman (Wanda) and Tommy Osman (Susie), all of Rudy; six sisters, Imogene Harrell, Dorothy Wann, Joyce Rowlett, Darlene Taylor, Melva Weiser and Donna Zachary; a brother, Jerry Osman; seven grandchildren, Daniel Osman (Morgan), Sharon Clark, Sam Osman (Makayla), Taylor Hall, Thomas Hall, Karen Osman and Tessa Hall; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Clark, Garrett Clark, Allie Osman, Luke Osman and Lane Osman.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Albert Farrar Jr., Jimmie Simmons, Daniel Stogsdill, Sam Osman, Daniel Osman and Thomas Hall.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 27, 2019