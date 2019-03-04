|
|
Loretta Nichols
Loretta Ann Figluizzi Nichols, 67, of Ozark went to be with her honey bunny on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a retired nurse from Trane and Whirlpool in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 24, 1951, in New York, N.Y., to Ben and Angelina Patinella Figluizzi.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Kenneth R. Nichols; and her parents.
Loretta is survived by her three sisters, Maryann Everhart and husband Ron of Greenwood, Barbara Richards and husband David of Mulberry and Suzanne Cunningham of Mulberry; a brother, Michael Figluizzi and wife Crystal of Russellville; eight nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and -nephews; her best friend of many, many years, Marie McNutt; along with numerous friends and extended family. Her love for animals was unconditional, along with her kind heart and gratitude for others, not to mention her love for baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tom Smith officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Clinton Isaacs, Kemper and Wesley Edgin, Lloyd Grigsby, Bryan McCormick and Daniel Stogsdill.
To leave online condolences, visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019