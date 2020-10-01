1/1
Lorinda Cox
Lorinda Lee Cox, 74, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was the cafeteria manager at Roland High School and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Captain Lee DeJong and Lorinda Amanda (Stredde) DeJong; a daughter, Sandra Lee Allen; and a sister, Julie Ann DeJong.
She is survived by her husband, Ron L. Cox of the home; two daughters, Becky Brown and husband Clay of Van Buren and Sherri Smith and husband Ron of Cave Springs; two sons, Michael Allen and wife Stephney of Muldrow and Cory Allen of Roland; a brother, Timothy DeJong and wife Valerie of Upper Cormorant, Minn.; nine grandchildren, David and Myka Allen, Tymothy and Reagan Smith, Casey and Katie Brown, John Allen and Manuel and Jesus Benivides; a great-grandchild, Daxton Dean Smith; a niece, Kari Ryan; and a nephew, Kevin DeJong.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
