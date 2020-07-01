Lorna Bowman-Cagle
Lorna D. Bowman-Cagle, 80, of Ozark died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Shaffer Funeral Home with burial at Belt Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Walker, Lori Williams and Becky Krebs; a son, Brian Cagle; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.