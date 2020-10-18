Lossie Hawkins
Lossie Emmetta Hawkins, 74 of Alma passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in her home.
She retired from nursing at New Haven Nursing Home in Van Buren. She was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Gladys (Teague) Pixley; daughter, Deletta Stem; and two brothers, Harlen Pixley and Euel James Pixley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Hawkins; son, Larry Stem and wife Karen of Van Buren; two daughters, Loretta Sinclair and husband Mike and Gayla Blizzard and husband Russell all of Van Buren; two sisters, Aletha Ray and husband Ronald of Van Buren, and LeBetha Parks of Springhill, Tenn.; brother, Ben Pixley and wife Judy of Van Buren; four grandchildren, MiKayla Stem, Marc Sinclair, Flint Fears and Crystal Pixley; five great-grandchildren, Baylor Miles, Zoey Pixley, Maddie Fears, Connor Sinclair and Sophie Sinclair.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren under direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rod Ray, Russell Ray, Kevin Pixley, David Pixley, Mathew Pixley, Brandon Pixley, Terry Moore and Zak Montoya.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St.
