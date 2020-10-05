Lou Mulloy
Lou Eileen Mulloy, 94, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a painter and artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.C. Mulloy Jr.; a daughter, Teenia Marie Stein; her parents, Joe and Gladys (Cheek) Irber; and a sister, Betty Jo Ammerman.
She is survived by a daughter, Karry Lynn Sargologos of Austin; three grandchildren, Brian Mulloy and wife Summer of Van Buren, Jennifer Harris and husband David of Muskogee, Okla., and Allyson Carson of Dallas; seven great-grandchildren, Remington, Brooks, Avery, Jessica, Samantha, Ella and Olivia; and three great-great-grandchildren, Cami, Saylor and Delilah. She was proud of all of her grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Fairview Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
