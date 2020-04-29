|
Louie Drummond
Louie Drummond, 88, of Bidville passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Bidville to the late Joe and Lucy (Wilson) Drummond. Louie was a lifelong farmer, raising poultry and cattle for many years and later specializing in cattle. He was a well-known taxidermist and an accomplished hunter of deer, elk, squirrel and turkey. He attended Bidville Community Church and served on the Farm Bureau board for many years. Louie served the Bidville community on the cemetery board for many years and as a poll worker until the precinct closed. Above all, he loved his family and his farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Joe, J.D. and Vernon Drummond.
Survivors include his wife, Retta Drummond of Bidville; a daughter, Sondra Mendenhall (Jim) of Bidville; two sons, Dewey Drummond (Connie) of Winslow and Jerry Drummond (Zelda) of Ozark; four sisters, Evelyn Parker, Christine Edwards, Della Louise Downum and Shirley Burnett; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bidville Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, James, Gregg, Roger, Matthew and Daniel Drummond and David Mendenhall.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 1, 2020