|
|
|
Louise Carter
Louise V. Carter, 94, of Ozark died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Alma.
Funeral service was held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Rankin Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Grier of Vacaville, Calif., Anita Chapman of Fort Worth, Texas, Lawanna James of Mulberry and Dawn Williams of Ozark; a son, Robert Carter of Alma; a brother, George Mackey of Keefton, Okla.; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from July 24 to July 27, 2019