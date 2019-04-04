Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Kendrick

Obituary Flowers

Lucy Kendrick Obituary
Lucy Kendrick
Lucy (Henry) Peters Kendrick, 75, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Arnold of Van Buren and Donna Klementz of Riverside, Calif.; three sisters, Paula McQueen-Carter of Tahlequah, Okla., and Shelba Bethel and Brenda Wilson, both of Norman, Okla.; three brothers, Billy Henry of Sallisaw, Junior Henry of Gans and Donny Henry of Grady; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.