Lyndell Roberts
Lyndell Ray Roberts, 72, of Stillwell, Okla., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at a Stillwell hospital. He was a cabinet maker and of the Christian faith. He was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Selman Roberts; a son, Kirk Roberts; and his mother, Ruby Roberts.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at a later date at Gill Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Dodson of Denver; son, Steven Ray Roberts of Lowell; father, Carl Roberts of Stillwell; brother, David Roberts of Evansville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 27, 2019