Maggie Lollis
Maggie Lollis, 98, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 6, 1921, in Lavaca to the late Silas and Missie Chapen. She was a retired clerk at Bradley's Grocery in Alma and later at Shawn's Quick Pick in Alma. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lollis; and five siblings, Cecil Chapen, Aline Dunn, Luther Chapen, Joe Chapen and Jean Powell.
She is survived by a sister, Rae Bradley of Alma; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Danny VanMatre, Shawn VanMatre, Stetson VanMatre, Michael Bradley, Bobby Phillips and Chapen Rucker.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Bradley and J.D. VanMatre.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 7, 2019