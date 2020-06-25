Marga Jennen
1933 - 2020
Marga Jennen
Marga Jennen, 87, of Fort Smith went to the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born May 19, 1933, in Berlin, Germany, to R. and Wanda Riewe. She was a graduate of Westark Community College, a member of the Fort Smith Quilters Guild and a talented painter and artist. She also loved volunteering her time at Sparks Regional Medical Center, Friends of the Kistler's Kids and Bost Human Development.
She was preceded in death by a husband, Dan Jennen; and a son, Steven Jennen.
She is survived by a daughter, Monika Jennen of Van Buren.
Graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
