Margie Bowman

Margie Faye Bowman, 78, of Van Buren died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Van Buren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Liberty Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by three sisters, Darlene Bowman, Shirley Reed and Rhonda Cavero; and a brother, Donald Bowman.

Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



