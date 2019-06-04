|
|
Marguerite Bryant
Marguerite Marie Cornett Bryant, 99, of Van Buren left this life for the next one on May 31, 2019, at her home with her family. She was born April 7, 1920, in Saint Paul to Robert Boyd and Golda Wymer Cornett. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris Geraldine Cornett Petree of Saint Paul and Geneva Cornett Abner of Uniontown; brothers, Robert Cary Cornett of Buena Park, Calif., and Vernon Boyd Cornett of Saint Paul; the father of her children, Jimmy Dave Bryant of Saint Paul; an infant son, Clifford Eugene Bryant; a stillborn daughter; a daughter, Carmel Lee Bryant Kattich of Van Buren; a grandson, Michael Allen Eddy of La Habra, Calif.; and a great-great-grandson, Clayton Samuel Tully of Meridian, Idaho.
She is survived by one son, Arlie Clayton Bryant and wife Sandy of Sheldon, Mo.; two daughters, Carolyn Kay Bryant Pinkerton and husband Don and Clarice Jane Lisa Bryant Workman and husband Mike, all of Van Buren; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Janelle Riddle of Saint Paul; two sisters-in-law, Norma Bryant and Joyce Cornett; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Adkins Cemetery in Saint Paul, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
A potluck dinner will be at the Saint Paul Community Center following the service.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 5, 2019