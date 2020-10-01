Marie Bunch

Marie DeeAnn Bunch, 64, of Van Buren died Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Donna Miller and Kristina Green; three sons, Michael Madsen, Steven Johnson and Christopher Madsen; three sisters; two brothers; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



