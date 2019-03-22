Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Marie Gooch
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Marie Gooch
Marie Gooch, 87, of Alma passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 2, 1931, in Prairie Grove. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Don Gooch; and a daughter, Connie Harris.
She is survived by a son, Butch Barnes of Mountainburg; a son-in-law, Jim Harris of Alma; a sister, Shirley LaRue of Figure Five; a brother, Cliff Edwards of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren, Tia Woodruff and husband Travis, Casey Jo Bailey and husband Wes, Nick Barnes and wife Dixie, Rocky Harris, Bailey Barnes and Keagan Barnes and wife Diana; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Harris, Nick Barnes, Keagan Barnes, Stoney Woodruff, Dalton Woodruff and Gunner Harris.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
