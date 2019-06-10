Home

Marie Clara Mabry, 78, of Ozark died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Little Rock.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Community Church in Cecil under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; three sons, Phillip Bucol of Nevada, Douglas Bucol of California and Stephen Mabry of Ozark; two sisters, Priscill Balanon of Romo and Gloria Gates, both of California; and three grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 12, 2019
