Marie McLaughlin

Marie McLaughlin, 94, of Ozark died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Ozark.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Belt Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Bland; two sons, Roger McLaughlin and Steve Carpenter; a sister, Robbie Hurst; a brother, Donald Carpenter; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



