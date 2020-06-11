Marie McLaughlin
Marie McLaughlin, 94, of Ozark died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Ozark.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Belt Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Bland; two sons, Roger McLaughlin and Steve Carpenter; a sister, Robbie Hurst; a brother, Donald Carpenter; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
