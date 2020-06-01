Mark Hatfield
Retired Col. Mark Chay Hatfield, 64, of Fairhope, Ala., passed from this world on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hatfield; and a brother, Darrel Hatfield.
He is survived by his wife, Meaghan Hatfield of Fairhope; his mother, Patricia Hatfield of Van Buren; a brother, Steven Hatfield (Beth) of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters, Whitney Armer (Daniel) of Cedarville and Emily Cross (Gary) of Van Buren; two sons, Corey Hatfield (Jessica) of Bentonville and Giovanni Hatfield of Fairhope, Alabama; and eight grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements were handled in Fairhope.
Obituary submitted by Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Mark's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
