Martha Johnston
Martha Johnston, 76, of Mountainburg passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 22, 1943, in Chester to the late Abe and Fannie (Pace) Seratt. She was a former manager of Dollar General and Sally Beauty Supply. She loved working in her garden, spending time with her family, shopping trips and her little dog Peppie.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Johnston; and four sisters, Mary, Aline, Irene and Della.
Survivors include a daughter, Michele Jones and husband Joel of Mountainburg; two sons, Gary Johnston and husband Derek and Russell Johnston and wife Kellie, all of Mountainburg; a sister, Ruby Poisall of Springdale; a brother, Albert Seratt of Chester; five grandchildren, Robert, Kaley, Taryn, Cameron and Ricky; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Chester Freewill Baptist Church with interment at Freedom Cemetery. At Martha's request dark clothing is discouraged at her service. Her favorite colors were purple, pink and mauve. Family and friends will gather for a meal at Chester Freewill Baptist Fellowship Hall after the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Joel Jones, Derek Johnston, Jeremiah Cronin, Robert Harrison, Cameron Jones and Elmer Jones.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 28, 2019