Mary Brown
Mary Lou Brown, 86, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Brown; her parents, William and Lou Ella (Mullen) Brown; three sisters, Bonnie Gillihand, Fran Reese and Thelma Foreman; and three brothers, Theodore, Jack and Jerry Roberson.
She is survived by one daughter, Jackie Pintone of Logans Port, Ind.; two sons, Tim Brown and wife Vickie of Van Buren and Chris Brown of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 3, 2019