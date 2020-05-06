|
Mary Easley
Mary Ella (Medlock) Easley, 72, of Altus passed away May 3, 2020, in Alma. Mary Ella Medlock was born March 19, 1948, to Herman Warren and Josie Mae (Hamersley) Medlock in Altus. Mary graduated from Altus High School in 1966 and attended classes at Altus Junior College. Mary and James Roy Easley were united in marriage on July 8, 1967, in Altus. Mary was a sales clerk, a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a home and community educator where she held all offices. Mary was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout assistant, helped with the Jackson County Fair and was a member of the Sunshine Ladies Group. She enjoyed reading and won several awards for her writing. Mary volunteered for the Home and Community Education and was active in her community projects, helping those less fortunate. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was a member of Ridgecrest Road Church of Christ.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Glenn Medlock; and a sister, Wanda Packard.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Misty Reo; a son, Chris Easley; five grandchildren, Jack, Chance, Darius, Caitlin and Jeremy; a brother, Kenneth Medlock and wife Shelia, of Alma; a sister, JoAnn Fletcher and husband John of Mountainburg; a sister-in-law, Sue Medlock of Alma; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service was held Friday, May 8 with Jerry McCorkle officiating. Burial was at Altus City Cemetery, under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Altus.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 9, 2020