Mary Foley
Mary Foley, 71, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late Thomas and Melba Figley. She retired from the Press-Argus Courier.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Foley and wife Alecia of Greenwood and Brad Foley and wife Tammy of Kibler; and two grandchildren, Cori Mayhugh and husband Nathan of Van Buren and Easton Foley of Kibler.
Private committal will be held at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Mayhugh, Keith Lindley, David Goode, Keith Brown, Ray Cardoza, Dean Foley, Easton Foley and Brad Puckett.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 11, 2020