Mary Hopkins
Mary Sue Hopkins, 64, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home. Mary was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Van Buren to the late Duey and Wilma (Glass) Tugg. She was a retired nurse and of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hopkins; and a sister, Dorothy Owens.
She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Parmenter of Texas and Vedda (Rafael) Casados of Westville, Okla.; a son, Curtis Ray Parmenter Jr. of Fort Smith; a sister, Tina (Charles) Fitzgerald of Van Buren; a brother, Wilburn Tugg of Van Buren; two nieces, Christine Jewel and Jackie Stanford; two nephews, Jake and Zachary Fitzgerald; a great-niece, Makala Jewel; two great-nephews, Weston Jewel and Aiden Hobbs; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 25, 2019