Mary Hunter

Mary Hunter, 92, of Van Buren died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Barling.

Graveside service was held Tuesday at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Regita Moses; three sons, Ricky, Dennis and Lanny Hunter; a sister, Martha Beckham; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great- great-grandchildren.



