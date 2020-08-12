Mary Rowland
Mary Yvonne (Gilbert) Rowland, 65, of Van Buren died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home. The daughter of Andrew and Vada Ruth (Spaulding) Gilbert, she was born June 17, 1955, in Russellville. She married Darrell Wayne Rowland on June 20, 2009, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mary held a deep passion for working with and teaching children, especially those who struggled with learning. She was a teacher at Hamilton Early Head Start in Van Buren and a member of the federal Head Start program and Delta Community Action Foundation.
She and Darrell worshiped with their faith family at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in Van Buren, where she was a teacher in the children's church and loved Bible study. Mary witnessed to all those around her, not only by sharing her faith but by living out the love of Jesus in her life.
She had a soft spot in her heart for pets that needed rescue. She enjoyed cooking, feeding wildlife, sewing, crocheting, growing plants and flowers, eating healthy foods and studying history and science.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Wayne Gilbert; her maternal grandparents, H.M. and Virgie Spaulding; and her paternal grandparents, Coties and Mabel Gilbert.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Rowland; two sons, Andrew Williamson (April) of Cabot and Jeffrey Williamson of Jacksonville; two sisters, Cheryl Brown (Neal) of Hurst, Texas, and Patti Hooten (Bill) of Coppell, Texas; and a brother, Larry Gilbert or Dover.
Private family graveside gathering will be held at a later date at Brearley Cemetery in Dardanelle. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service.
