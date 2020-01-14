|
Mary Wagnon
Mary Jane Wagnon, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home. She was a police dispatcher for Pahokee Police Department in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagnon; and her parents, James and Mary (Ezzell) Miedema.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; a great-great-niece; her childhood friend, Cathy Drury; and close family friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Eric Perkins, Joe Parrish, Doug Bibbs, Zachary Perkins, Heath Wagnon and Spence Oliver.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 16, 2020