Mary Whatley
Mary Alice Whatley, 87, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at a local hospital. She was retired from Gerber Products Co. in Fort Smith and a homemaker. She lived most of her life in Arkoma. She was of the Mormon faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Whatley; her parents, Ernest and Myrtle (Rush) Cameron; four sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alma with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Conner of Roland; two sons, Randy Whatley of Rudy and James Whatley of Arkoma; five sisters, Shirley Watkins and Linda Preston, both of Mountainburg, Darlene Johnson of Van Buren and Vickie Jones and Cathy Hall, both of Fort Smith; two brothers, Floyd Cameron of Mountainburg and Billy Cameron of Van Buren; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2019