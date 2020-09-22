Melba Bowers
Melba Bowers, age 74, of Ozark died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Ozark. She was born April 21, 1946, in Mulberry to Albert B. and Sybil Pointer Brooks. She was a home health aide, attended Kibler Baptist Church and was a member of Astara Inc. of Upland, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Timothy Voyt McCollum; and a sister, Betty Brooks.
She is survived by her husband, Shelby Bowers of Ozark; a son, Gary McCollum and wife Colleen of La Vista, Neb.; two stepsons, William Shelby Bowers Jr. and Stephen Dwayne Bowers; a sister, Sue Peary of Mulberry; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Ryan, Clarissa, Erin and Christopher McCollum; seven great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 24 at New Cemetery in Mulberry with Brother Randy Boren officiating, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
