Melinda Hendrix

Melinda K. Hendrix, 68, of Tulsa died Nov. 16, 2020.

Graveside service was held Friday at Hall Cemetery Arbor in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; two sons, Curtis and Justin Hendrix; two sisters, Ruby Hester and Reba Koonce; four brothers, Carl, Lloyd, Donald and Ronnie Franklin; and five grandchildren.



