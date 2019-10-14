Home

Michael Kibler Obituary
Michael Kibler
Michael Ray Kibler, 69, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Fort Smith. He was a farmer and a retired bus driver for the Van Buren School District for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Kibler; and a brother, Rick Kibler.
He is survived by a daughter, Kelsey Rogers and husband Chris of Fort Smith; a son, Michael Brook Kibler and wife Kelly of Howell, Mich.; his mother, Mildred Kibler of Kibler; a sister, Janice Kibler of Kibler; a brother, Bill Kibler and wife Sharon of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Susan Kibler of Kibler; three grandchildren, Ethan Kibler and Mac and Hattie Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Kibler United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brook Kibler, Ethan Kibler, Christopher Kibler, Cory Kibler, Chris Rogers and Chaney Brewer.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019
