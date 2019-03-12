|
|
Mildred Hays
Mildred Alma Johns Hays, 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Memory Lane in Van Buren. She was born May 2, 1921, to John Willie and Bertie Farmer Johns. She grew up in rural Crawford County. Mildred attended Ouachita Baptist College where she earned an Arkansas Teaching Certificate. She taught school and coached girls basketball in Cedarville in the early 1940s and met and married Archie "Hank" Theodore Hays in 1942. They raised four children. At various times she worked alongside her husband in the grocery business, as well as teaching in Blytheville and later was director of the kindergarten/preschool program for First Baptist Church in Van Buren for six years. After her husbands early death, she became the general manager of Hays Foods until retirement in the early '90s. In addition to her family and career, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where she participated in Bible Study Fellowship, Women on Mission and served in many ways, teaching Sunday school and sponsoring youth trips.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Archie Hays Sr.; her son, Archie "Ted" Hays Jr.; and her grandson, Aaron Sweatman.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, also in Van Buren. Dr. Chris Johnson will officiate. The service is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family extends an invitation for visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Van Buren.
Mrs. Hays is survived by one brother, J.W. Johns of Tulsa; her son, David Hays of Dallas; and two daughters, Martha and her husband Dr. Michael Hurst and Sarah and her husband Dr. Kent Sweatman, all of Van Buren. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandsons and their families: Dr. Mark Hurst and his wife Dusti and their children, Jackson, Hayden and Ethan; Nathan and his wife Amber and their children, Ashton and Hadlee; Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst and his wife Amanda and their children, Eli and Kate, all of Van Buren; Adam Sweatman and his wife Victoria, and their son Henry of Iowa City, Iowa; and Andrew Sweatman and his wife Allison and their children, Beau and Rosie of Sherwood.
Her grandsons and great-grandson, Jackson Hurst, will serve as pallbearers.
The deacons of First Baptist Church in Van Buren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1121 E. Main St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online obituary is available at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 14, 2019