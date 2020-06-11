Mildred Kibler
Mildred Kibler, 91, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Idabel, Okla., to Walter and Velma Thomas. She was a homemaker and a member of Kibler United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard Kibler; two sons, Rick Kibler and Mike Kibler; and a grandson, Douglas Kibler.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice Kibler of Kibler; a daughter-in-law, Susan Kibler of Kibler; a son, Bill Kibler and wife Sharon of Fort Smith; two sisters, Robbie McBride and husband Jimmy of Van Buren and Pat Landers of Oak Grove; nine grandchildren, Chris Kibler, Cory Kibler, Caroline Kibler Brewer, Brook Kibler, Kelsey Kibler Rogers, Sara Strassle, April Kibler Miller, Emily Kibler Bower and Clay Kibler; and eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, Luke, Danielle, Mac, Hattie, Harrison and Gabby.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Kibler United Methodist Church Life Center with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Kibler, Cory Kibler, Ken Kibler, Joe Kibler, Chaney Brewer, Brook Kibler and Ethan Kibler.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Kibler United Methodist Church, 19 E. Kibler Highway, Alma, AR 72921.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
