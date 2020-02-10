|
Mildred Radford
Mildred Nadine Radford, 77, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. She was a waitress at Steak and Egg Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora (Crawford) Wilhelm; a son, Russell Linder; two brothers, Charles and Bill Wilhelm; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie Gibson of Van Buren; a son, Joe Wilhelm and wife Carolyn of Van Buren; two brothers, Johnny Wilhelm and wife Judy of Owasso, Okla., and Dennis Wilhelm of Rush Springs, Okla.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Daniels and Shannon Kuykendall.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Feb. 11, 2020