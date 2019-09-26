Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Freedom Cemetery
Chester, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milrich Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milrich Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milrich Martin Obituary
Milrich Martin
Milrich E. Martin, 89, of Chester passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. He was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva (Woods) Martin.
He is survived by one daughter, LaVaerne Reep and husband Johnny of Little Rock; one son, Patrick J. Martin of Chester; and one grandson, Casey Martin Reep and wife Amanda of Little Rock.
Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Freedom Cemetery in Chester, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milrich's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now