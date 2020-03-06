Home

1933 - 2020
Miyoko Sharp Obituary
Miyoko Sharp
Miyoko (Kawahara) Sharp, 86, of Mountainburg passed away March 4, 2020, in Winfrey Valley. She was born July 4, 1933, in Sasebo, Japan. She was a retired food service worker and taught Sunday school at First Assembly of God Church in Mountainburg for several decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kumahichi and Kiyo Kawahara; and her husband, George Henry Sharp Jr.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Roy Pense of Winfrey Valley; two grandsons, Joshua Pense and wife Jennifer of Winfrey Valley and Caleb Benjamin Pense and fiancée, Karen of Fort Smith; four great-grandchildren, Asher, Ender, Kennedy and Mia; a brother, Susumu Kawahara of Sasebo; a sister, Sawako of Fukouka, Japan; and numerous American and Japanese nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at First Assembly of God Church in Mountainburg with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Tim LeMonier, Larry Jackson, Jody Gregory, Jeremy Shores, Derrick Reed and Jim Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard and Tomoka Price, Satoru and Chiyoe Ishida, Cheryl Hyde, Roy G. Cater, Dr. Bart Sills, Jim and Reiko Christian, Michi Watts, June French, Jim and Connie House, Penny Reed and Bonnie Sigler.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 7, 2020
