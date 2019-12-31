Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Muriel Suggs


1937 - 2019
Muriel Suggs Obituary
Muriel Suggs
Muriel Jean Suggs, 82, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Pernell, Okla., to the late Wilburn and Gladys Hance Sr. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Suggs; three sisters, Joy Boyce, Louise Peters and Phillis DeWitt; and two brothers, Douglas Hance and W.B. Hance.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty Vick and husband Brian of Van Buren; two sons, Barney Joe Suggs and wife Wanda and David Suggs, all of Van Buren; a sister, Patsy Brammer of Rudy; four grandchildren, Chris Vick, Angela Johnson, Brandon Vick and Joseph Suggs; and three great-grandchildren, Allison Sandlin, Chandler Johnson and Cole Vick.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Suggs, Brandon Vick, Chris Vick, Michael Johnson, Joseph Snapp and Bradford Moore.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
