Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Nadene Moore Obituary
Nadene Moore
Nadene Moore, 51, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a longtime resident of this area.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Olen Dodd; and a brother, Troy Ray Dodd.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Moore Jr. of Fort Smith; a daughter, Brittney Moore of Fort Smith; two sons, Bobby Moore III of Fort Smith and Raymond Kelly of Van Buren; her mother, June (Morris) Dodd; a sister, Lisa Ann Roe of Van Buren; and two granddaughters, Jasmyne Johnson and Jade Moore, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation; family and friends are asked to please sign Nadene's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 7, 2020
