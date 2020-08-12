Nancy Dean
Nancy Dean, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a retired school teacher and adored being "Nan" to Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Freda (Fuller) Leverett; and her in-laws, Robert and Wanda (Edwards) Dean.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Jr. of the home; a daughter, Wendy Mulligan and husband David of Van Buren; a sister, Toni Ingram and husband Ronnie of Texarkana, Texas; a granddaughter, Harper Faye Mulligan of Van Buren; two nieces, Amy Jones and husband Brian of Bentonville and Jill Flanagan and husband Greg of Texarkana, Texas; and four grand-nephews, Jordan, Jaxon, Luke and Nate.
Graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
.